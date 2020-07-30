comScore

Trump Tweets Touting Long Island Pizza Shop — But Silent On Former Godfather Pizza CEO Herman Cain’s Death

By Sarah RumpfJul 30th, 2020, 12:15 pm
President Donald Trump eats pizza in Trump Tower on April 1, 2005

Evan Agostini, Getty

News broke Thursday morning that former presidential candidate and Godfather’s Pizza CEO Herman Cain had passed away from complications due to Covid-19, and President Donald Trump, instead of offering condolences to Cain’s family and friends, tweeted a promotion for a Long Island pizza shop.

The tweet, urging Trump’s followers to support “Patio Pizza and its wonderful owner, Guy Caliguri,” was posted at 10:26 am ET, minutes after Ellen Carmichael, who had been the communications director for Cain’s presidential campaign, posted the news of his passing at 10:20 am, and Cain’s official account followed at 10:26 am.

Twitter users noted the timing of Trump’s tweet promoting a pizza restaurant while remaining silent on the death of Cain, who was an American success story, growing up in abject poverty to become the chair of the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate, an ordained minister — as well as the CEO of a national pizza chain.

Several people noted that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had posted condolences, while the president remained silent. McEnany’s tweet was posted at 10:53 am ET.

