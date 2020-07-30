Trump Tweets Touting Long Island Pizza Shop — But Silent On Former Godfather Pizza CEO Herman Cain’s Death

News broke Thursday morning that former presidential candidate and Godfather’s Pizza CEO Herman Cain had passed away from complications due to Covid-19, and President Donald Trump, instead of offering condolences to Cain’s family and friends, tweeted a promotion for a Long Island pizza shop.

The tweet, urging Trump’s followers to support “Patio Pizza and its wonderful owner, Guy Caliguri,” was posted at 10:26 am ET, minutes after Ellen Carmichael, who had been the communications director for Cain’s presidential campaign, posted the news of his passing at 10:20 am, and Cain’s official account followed at 10:26 am.

I’m very saddened to learn of the passing of my former boss, Herman Cain. I’m bracing for the cruelty online about how he deserved to get COVID and die because of his politics. We’re living in a dark time. But, they didn’t know him. I did. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 30, 2020

You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal… #HermanCain https://t.co/BtOgoLVqKz — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 30, 2020

Support Patio Pizza and its wonderful owner, Guy Caligiuri, in St. James, Long Island (N.Y.). Great Pizza!!! @Varneyco — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Twitter users noted the timing of Trump’s tweet promoting a pizza restaurant while remaining silent on the death of Cain, who was an American success story, growing up in abject poverty to become the chair of the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate, an ordained minister — as well as the CEO of a national pizza chain.

Trump endorsed a pizzeria on twitter right before news broke of the death of the former ceo of godfather’s pizza. Just saying. — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) July 30, 2020

Trump supporter and former Pizza Guy Herman Cain may have sacrificed his own life to go to a Trump rally, and Trump tweets about Patio Pizza Guy instead https://t.co/2ekQYiJ851 — Fed Goons Out of PDX (@markgongloff) July 30, 2020

Donald Trump tweeted about a pizza parlor today that he recommended. But still no tweet about the late @THEHermanCain. Maybe he will get around to it later, after some golf. Trump uses everyone.

And everyone he touches pays for it. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 30, 2020

Just when I think he can’t possibly get any more tone deaf. Jesus. Herman Cain, former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and Trump supporter, just died from Coronavirus. And the President tweets about Pizza? Also- violation of the Hatch Act. Again. pic.twitter.com/k62nxVKSIu — Trent H. (@Trent_MTManInNC) July 30, 2020

You know who also liked pizza? Herman Cain, you ignorant, oblivious, narcissistic garbage pile. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 30, 2020

Several people noted that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had posted condolences, while the president remained silent. McEnany’s tweet was posted at 10:53 am ET.

Herman Cain embodied the American Dream and represented the very best of the American spirit. Our hearts grieve for his loved ones, and they will remain in our prayers at this time. We will never forget his legacy of grace, patriotism, and faith. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) July 30, 2020

I particularly appreciated President Trump’s heartfelt tribute this morning to ANOTHER PIZZA PARLOR. — Chris Leithiser (@cleithiser) July 30, 2020

