As President Donald Trump continues pushing baseless voter fraud claims about the election and insisting that he won, a new report says he is open to a peaceful transfer of power.

Trump rather infamously refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power when asked in September, stunning even some Republicans.

Fox News reported Saturday that Trump would consider it… “under some conditions.”

The report reads, “Sources close to President Trump told FOX News he plans to graciously concede and commit to a peaceful transfer of power, if the campaign’s legal challenges fail to open up a path for a second term.”

Trump is, as of this post, not even close to conceding, again alleging voter fraud and insistently saying and tweeting unfounded statements like claiming he won with “legal votes.”

The Fox News report got attention on social media for the idea that Trump doing the right thing would be conditional:

“You…are in a position to demand nothing.” https://t.co/c3us2cdr1E — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 8, 2020

He can have movers help him pack up. Those are the conditions. https://t.co/ceR2yZVPSm — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) November 7, 2020

Sorry but this is not something that Trump gets to “consider.” He lost. He doesn’t have the option of remaining president. https://t.co/L8qWcSPKru — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 8, 2020

oh well this changes every thing https://t.co/oKTURu0C0l — darth™ (@darth) November 8, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]