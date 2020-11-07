WATCH LIVE: President-Elect Joe Biden Addresses the Nation

President-elect Joe Biden is set to address the nation Saturday night from Wilmington, DE on his election victory over Donald Trump.

After days and days of waiting for the votes to be counted, the race was called for Biden on Saturday morning. Thousands of people took to the streets in cities across the country in celebration.

Trump has reacted with an angry Twitter meltdown falsely declaring that he won the election and trying once again to stir up baseless claims of voter fraud.

Biden’s victory also means that Kamala Harris will become the first woman, and first African-American and South Asian-American, to serve as vice president.

