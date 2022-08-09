Trump’s Lawyer Claims FBI Warrant to Raid Mar-a-Lago Was Partly Sealed: ‘We Don’t Know What the Probable Cause Is’

Christina Bobb, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer who was at his Florida mansion on Monday as the FBI searched it, spoke with Real America’s Voice on Tuesday and said that the warrant the FBI showed her was partly sealed.

“When I arrived and kind of announced myself as the legal representation for President Trump. I asked to see a copy of the warrant,” Bobb said, recounting the events prior to the search.

“Initially they refused and said, ‘You know, we don’t have to show it to you.’ And there was a little bit of an exchange about whether it was appropriate to withhold the warrant when you’re searching the residence of the former president, who’s likely to be the Republican nominee in the next election, though they conceded and let me see it, they did not give me a copy of it right away, but they did let me see it,” Boob, a former host on the far-right One America News Network, continued.

“It was very, I would say, thin. And as you can tell from public records, the affidavit, the supporting documentation of what the probable cause was to obtain the warrant has been sealed,” she added.

Many observers and legal analysts have noted that Trump and his attorney likely had the warrant and would be able to make public the reasoning behind the search, a notion Bobb shot down on Monday.

“So we’re not allowed to see that. We have to go to court to request the judge to release that which, you know, may or may not happen. So we don’t know what the probable cause is, why they were allowed to search, but they did,” Bobb continued.

Bobb was then asked why the search was conducted and conceded it pertained to the Presidential Records Act and the returning of classified information to the National Archives.

“They also said that they were looking for classified documents, evidence of a crime as far as classified documents go,” Bobb explained.

“So they were looking for both classified information that they think should not have been removed from the White House as well as presidential records,” she add, then noted its “ironic” as a president can declassify documents at will.

“It doesn’t really make any sense. And the same thing with any potential classified information, which I don’t believe there was any down there. We had done a search of it before and didn’t find anything noteworthy yet. I’m sure that they’re claiming that there was something terribly egregious, that a grave matter of national security. But we’ll find out,” she concluded.

Bobb added that she doesn’t even think the FBI would go through the trouble of planting evidence, they would “just make stuff up.”

In an earlier exchange with the network, Bobb was asked by Karyn Turk if the FBI had “planted” evidence, which has become a common talking point on the right.

“Nobody observed it,” Bobb responded. “No, there wasn’t. To your point, this was a completely unnecessary power flex. It was a weird flex. It’s quite honestly sad to see what they have done to our country.”

“No, there is no security that something wasn’t planted,” she added. “I’m not saying that’s what they did.”

Trump attorney Christina Bobb said the FBI had no reason to raid her “extremely cooperative” client. “There is no security that something wasn’t planted,” she said. pic.twitter.com/jRB599Fdse — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) August 9, 2022

Watch the full clip above

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com