‘I Feel Violated’: Jesse Watters Takes Mar-a-Lago Raid Personally, Suggests FBI Planted Evidence

Co-hosts of The Five reacted to Monday’s FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, with Jesse Watters taking particular exception.

Agents executed a search warrant at the estate and reportedly sought official documents that were supposed to have been turned over to the National Archives when Trump left the presidency.

“I’ve never seen a base more energized, I’ve never seen the base more angry,” Watters said on Tuesday.

“I’m angry. I feel violated. The whole country feels violated. It’s disgusting. They’ve declared war on us and now it’s game on. Imagine you’re Eric Trump and you are at Mar-a-Lago. That’s your home. Your mother has just died two weeks ago. And the FBI is sending agents with weapons into your house, violating your privacy like that. It’s unbelievable,” he added.

Watters took special umbrage at reporting that suggested the search was related to the enforcement of the Presidential Records Act. The National Archives had already confirmed back in February that Trump had improperly taken classified documents with him to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office.

“The Presidential Records Act,” he said incredulously. “That’s like a librarian sending the armed agents into your house. The Presidential Records Act? First of all, we can’t even trust this warrant wasn’t corrupt. I mean, they cooked up a fake warrant last time when they spied on the Trump campaign.”

Like other conservatives have done, Watters even suggested the FBI planted evidence during the search.

“How do we know they’re not planting evidence right now?” he continued before baselessly adding, “They planted evidence with crooked [Hillary Clinton] in the CIA and the FBI already.”

Watters also suggested the raid was politically motivated and was designed to prevent Republicans from supporting him.

“This is bull and it’s gonna boomerang too, big time,” he concluded. “Everybody can feel it.”

