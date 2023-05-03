Tucker Carlson Set To Make First Public Appearance Since Fox News Ouster at Fundraiser in Alabama

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson will make his first public appearance since leaving the network this Thursday.

According to The Daily Caller, a website Carlson co-founded in 2010, Carlson will give a speech at an Alabama fundraiser for the Rainbow Omega foundation.

Rainbow Omega is an organization that aims to help adults with “developmental and intellectual disabilities.” The fundraiser will take place at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Alabama.

This appearance will be the first public event Carlson has attended since his abrupt exit from Fox News last Monday. Multiple sources told Mediaite that he was fired.

Rumors have swirled since the shocking cable news shakeup, but no specific reason for his termination has been confirmed.

