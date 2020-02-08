Democratic Congresswoman and 2020 candidate Tulsi Gabbard tore into President Donald Trump for his “assassination” of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, calling it a “act of war” that “undermined our national security.”

Gabbard made her scathing comment on Fox News’ Watters World and the intensity of her condemnation seemed to catch host Jesse Watters off guard. He teed up a question about Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani early in January by playing a clip from the Democratic debate on Friday, which Gabbard did not qualify for. In the video, 2020 candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders criticized Trump’s strike.

“Do you agree with that congresswoman?” Watters asked, waving his pen.

“There’s two really important issues as it relates to Trump assassination of Soleimani. Number one…” Gabbard began.

“You call it assassination…” Watters cut in.

“It was assassination,” Gabbard firmly shot back, as Watters’ face then froze into a rictus for the entirety of her damning argument against the killing.

It was an act of war taken by President Trump without any authorization or declaration of war from Congress as per thing constitution. This is a very serious issue that needs to be addressed and number two — the results the consequences of this action have undermine our national security and two critical ways number one our troops deployed to Iraq very directly whole purpose for there trying to prevent resurgence of terrorist groups like ISIS and al Qaeda in aftermath of this, the commander said hey we cannot dedicate any of our energy towards that mission. We have to redirect all of our resources towards protecting against Iranian threat or a threat come toking from Iranian back militia therefore leaving door wide open to these terrorist organizations to begin to reconstitute is themselves.

“OK, well, I could see how theoretically, that could be seen as an escalation,” Watters finally said, cutting into Gabbard’s takedown of Trump. “But I think you know that commander in chief has wide latitude to conduct strikes like that in the interest of the United States’ national security, and let me just ask you before we go, I know we’re going to disagree on that.”

He then quickly pivoted to asking about Rush Limbaugh.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

