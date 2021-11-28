TV News Security Guard Fatally Shot In Bay Area Attempted Robbery

Kevin Nishita, a security guard for KRON4 a local San Francisco TV news station, was shot in the abdomen earlier this week during an attempted robbery, has passed away.

Nishita was serving as security for a news crew on assignment in Oakland, CA. On Wednesday, when they were covering a smash-and-grab robbery at Prime 356 clothing store on 14th Street, thieves attempted to steal the crew’s equipment. As Nishita stepped in, the armed robbers shot him in the abdomen.

Local TV station KPIX5 spoke to witnesses who said, “An armed robbery crew pulled up on the television crew and ordered the news crew and their guard to get on the ground.” This was when Nishita intervened and was subsequently shot.

KRON-TV’s vice president and general manager, Jim Rose expressed his condolences, “We are devastated by the loss of security guard and our friend, Kevin Nishita. Our deepest sympathy goes to Kevin’s wife, his children, his family, and to all his friends and colleagues,” he said in a statement Saturday.

“This senseless loss of life is due to yet another violent criminal act in the Bay Area,” continued Rose, adding that “We hope that offering a reward will help lead to the arrest of those responsible so they can face justice for this terrible tragedy.”

To reward those who come forward with information relevant to Nishita’s death, $32,000 is being offered in return.

According to the LA Times, TV news crews are often targeted in the area and Nishita’s employer Star Protection Agency, provides security for those stations.

This comes as similar instances of smash-and-grab theft have been reported throughout the Thanksgiving weekend, putting law enforcement on high alert. Only just last week a Nordstrom department store near San Francisco was ransacked by around 80 suspects who fleed in about ten vehicles.

Many people including California Governor Gavin Newsom are calling for state leaders and law enforcement to put an end to this looting and violent robbery.

Nishita was a retired police officer who leaves behind a wife, two children and three grandchildren.

