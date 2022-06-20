Twitter and Facebook Crack Down on Greitens Ad Calling to Hunt Non-MAGA Republicans With Guns

Eric Greitens’ new campaign ad has been locked down on social media amid public outrage for his suggestion of “hunting” his political foes.

The disgraced former governor-turned-Missouri Republican Senate candidate put out a campaign ad on Monday in which he’s seen cocking a shotgun as he tells viewers “we’re going RINO hunting!” He then breaks into a house with a bunch of heavily-armed anonymous soldiers in combat fatigues and invites people to “Join the MAGA crew, get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

Greitens’ video drew widespread condemnation online. His detractors not only slammed the ad for winking at violence toward his political opponents, they were also shocked by Greitens leaning into aggression, considering how he resigned from office in 2017 amid charges of physical abuse — along with campaign finance violations and sexual assault.

In the hours following his ad’s release, Greitens snarked at the uproar and media coverage his video drew:

Did Fang Fang write this? https://t.co/auwNJLymUf — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 20, 2022

Thank you to @washingtonpost for hosting our video on their website! Everybody can visit the link below to see our new ad!https://t.co/lQ4zRatxP7 — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 20, 2022

Eventually, Twitter attached a warning label to his video, announcing that it “violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior.” However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” Twitter also adjusted the video’s settings so it can only be shared via quote-tweeting.

On the same score, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan reported that the video was also removed from Facebook for violating Meta’s policies on violence and incitement.

Facebook has removed the Eric Greitens video: Meta spokesperson: “We removed this video for violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement.” — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) June 20, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com