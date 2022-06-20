GOP Senate Candidate Eric Greitens Calls For ‘RINO Hunting’ in Alarming Campaign Ad

Former Gov. Eric Greitens (R-MO) dropped an aggressive new ad for his Senate campaign on Monday, offering “RINO Hunting Permits” to his contributors.

Greitens resigned from office in 2017 amid allegations of campaign finance violations and sexual assault of a woman he was dating, lurid accusations that even his fellow Republicans in the Missouri Legislature found to be credible. After Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) announced he was retiring, Greitens jumped into the primary race, seeking to portray himself as the most MAGAfied candidate on the ballot.

In the just over 30 second ad, Greitens introduces himself as a “Navy SEAL” (he doesn’t, for some reason, mention the less than 18 months he spent as governor) as he holds a long shotgun, announcing “Today, we’re going RINO hunting!”

He walks towards a residential home, as other anonymous soldiers in combat fatigues join him.

The RINO “feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice,” says Greitens as his combat team breaks down the door of the home, toss a flash bang grenade inside, and rush in.

“Join the MAGA Crew, get a RINO hunting permit,” announces Greitens inside the smoke-filled front room. “There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

Viewers are then directed to go to Greitens’ campaign website, where a $25 donation will get a sticker with the “RINO Hunting Permit” design shown in the video.

It’s not his first time selling “hunting permits” that purport to be for actual humans as a campaign fundraiser. During his gubernatorial race in 2016, Greitens sold “ISIS Hunting Permits,” but at least that was supposed to be about terrorists, and not, you know, just normal Americans who voted differently than Greitens or didn’t support former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Watch above, via YouTube.

