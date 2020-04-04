comScore

Twitter Blue Checks Rip Trump for Firing Intel IG Who Pushed Whistleblower Complaint: ‘Another Friday Night Massacre’

By Tommy ChristopherApr 4th, 2020, 8:57 am

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump faced a blistering backlash from prominent Twitter users for his firing of  Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community Inspector General, who brought forward the whistleblower complaint that led to Trump’s impeachment.

In the midst of the deadly global coronavirus pandemic, Trump fired Atkinson via a dead-of-night letter that gave no reason for Atkinson’s removal, and which circumvented the required 30-day notice by placing Atkinson on leave for the duration of his tenure.

But journalists, elected officials, and others had pretty clear ideas of their own as to why the firing occurred: retaliation.

Trump is expected to appear at a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: