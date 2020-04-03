President Donald Trump has fired Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community Inspector General, who brought forward the whistleblower complaint to Congress in light of President Donald Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president – which later led to the impeachment proceedings.

The news comes late Friday night, in a letter obtained by CNN, which states Atkinson is set to be booted in 30 days from his post.

NEWS: The President is removing Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, he told the Hill in a letter today obtained by CNN. It’s effective in 30 days. Atkinson was the official who told Congress about the anonymous whistleblower complaint — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) April 4, 2020

In the letter penned by Trump addressed to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA), the president writes that he lost trust in Atkinson.

“As is the case with regard to other positions where I, as president, have the power of appointment, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, it is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as inspectors general,” Trump stated in the letter.

Trump added, “That is no longer the case with regard to this inspector general.”

By law, the president must notify the intelligence communities with reasoning for the decision – a month in advance of the IG’s last day on the job.

Here’s the letter that Trump sent to the Hill — identical copy was sent to Schiff and Nunes pic.twitter.com/eNujDc2GZa — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) April 4, 2020

Schiff responded in a statement minutes after the announcement was made public:

Trump’s dead of night decision to fire ICIG Michael Atkinson is another blatant attempt to gut the independence of the Intelligence Community and retaliate against those who dare to expose presidential wrongdoing. It puts our country and national security at even greater risk. pic.twitter.com/Pnm7chdIkl — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 4, 2020

