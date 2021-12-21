Twitter Can’t Decide Whether to Arrest Jesse Watters or Defend Him Over ‘Kill Shot’ Fauci Metaphor

By Ken MeyerDec 21st, 2021, 2:29 pm
 

Jesse Watters hosts Fox News Primetime

Fox News’ Jesse Watters sparked an avalanche of public conversation with the rhetoric he used in a speech where he railed against Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Watters spoke at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest summit in recent days, where he encouraged conservative attendees to take a metaphorical “kill shot” at the Biden administration’s chief infectious disease specialist. His recommendation, which was loaded with incendiary language, was for people to go viral by publicly confronting Fauci with accusations that he approved gain-of-function research in China.

Now you’re going for the kill shot. The kill shot with an ambush is deadly because he doesn’t see it coming. This is when you say ‘Dr. Fauci, you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab, the same lab that sprung this pandemic on the world. You know why people don’t trust you, don’t you?’ Boom! He is dead! He is dead! He’s done!

On Tuesday, CNN’s John Berman offered Fauci a description of Watters’ words, and Fauci responded by calling for the Fox host to be fired.

“That’s awful that he said that, and he’s going to go very likely unaccountable,” Fauci said. “Whatever network he’s on is not going to do anything for him. I mean, that’s crazy. The guy should be fired on the spot!”

Fox News is defending Watters, arguing that it’s “more than clear” that he wasn’t calling for actual violence against Fauci.

“Based on watching the full clip and reading the entire transcript,” the network said in a statement, “it’s more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions to Dr. Fauci about gain-of-function research and his words have been twisted completely out of context.”

Watters’ remarks drew a flurry of reactions, and as of this writing, he has been a Twitter trending topic for hours. As the public debates the character of his comments, some people sided with Watters by agreeing his words were rhetorically-charged, but not calling for violence:

Other, however, were far less approving of Watters’ rhetoric:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: