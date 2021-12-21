WATCH: Here’s ALL of What Fox News’ Jesse Watters Said That Made Dr. Anthony Fauci Demand His Firing

Dr. Anthony Fauci demanded Fox News’ Jesse Watters be fired “on the spot” for a rant that included encouragement of a metaphorical “kill shot.”

Fauci made the demand on Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day when co-anchor John Berman asked the Biden administration’s chief infectious disease expert to weigh in on comments that Watters made during the speech for Turning Point USA, a pro-Trump organization.

Berman did not play the comments for Fauci — “because frankly, I think it’s dangerous,” Berman told Fauci — but instead, described them.

He said Watters “suggested to the crowd that they ambush you with what he said was some kind of rhetorical kill shot. That was his exact word.”

And a short clip that has been circulating on social media picks up in the middle of what is clearly Watters describing how ordinary citizens could create a viral moment by confronting Fauci in public and filming the result.

“Now you’re going for the kill shot. The kill shot with an ambush is deadly because he doesn’t see it coming,” Watters said, and after proposing a talking point, said “Boom, he is dead! He is dead!”

That clip is actually taken from a nearly eight-minute passage that includes more detailed talking points for the proposed metaphorical “ambush” — as well as more explicit encouragement from Watters.

He tells members of the crowd to “Make a name for yourselves,” and tells them that if the opportunity presents itself, “You got to ambush a guy like Fauci.”

Watters then introduces his rant by saying “This is how you do these ambushes,” but cautions “you got to be respectful because they’ll turn the tables on you, and you can’t have it blow up in your face.”

After a step-by-step guide that includes the “kill shot” remarks, Watters tells the would-be metaphorical assassins “Now you get that footage to us. You get it to Fox.”

He also advises getting the footage to other conservative outlets and asks them to visualize Fox News covering their ambush.

“Imagine Tucker Carlson teases out of the A-block, ‘Coming up, brave college student confronts Lord Fauci at dinner. Exclusive footage right back,” Watters tells the crowd.

“Get us that, that’s what we want,” Watters says, adding “I’ve authorized it. Just make sure it’s legal…”

He then goes through another “kill shot” scenario involving Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and winds down the rant by calling Warren “Pocahontas”.

Fox News provided the following statement to Mediaite:

“Based on watching the full clip and reading the entire transcript, it’s more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions to Dr. Fauci about gain-of-function research and his words have been twisted completely out of context.”

Watch above via TPUSA.

