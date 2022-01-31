Twitter Mounts Bipartisan Defense of Ilya Shapiro as Georgetown Law Puts Him on Paid Leave

By Kipp JonesJan 31st, 2022, 4:43 pm
 

Ilya Shapiro - Screenshot

A bipartisan Twitter alliance is appealing to Georgetown Law not to fire libertarian legal scholar Ilya Shapiro after he questioned President Joe Biden’s commitment to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court.

In a pair of tweets posted last Wednesday, Shapiro of the libertarian think tank the CATO Institute speculated that any woman who matched Biden’s criteria would always be accompanied by an “asterisk”:

Objectively best pick for Biden is Sri Srinivasan, who is solid prog & v smart. Even has identify politics benefit of being first Asian (Indian) American. But alas doesn’t fit into the latest intersectionality hierarchy so we’ll get lesser black woman. Thank heaven for small favors?

Because Biden said he’s only consider[ing] black women for SCOTUS, his nominee will always have an asterisk attached. Fitting that the Court takes up affirmative action next term.

Shapiro later offered a number of apologies. In one, he wrote that his “poor choice of words” had worked to undermine his message.

Shapiro stated that he stood by his initial point, which was that qualified men and women of all races should not be excluded from being considered to replace outgoing Associate Justice Stephen Breyer on the high court.

Despite multiple clarifications, Georgetown Law placed Shapiro on paid leave Monday, pending an investigation of his tweets. The entire ordeal has apparently put in jeopardy Shapiro’s position as an incoming lecturer.

Bill Treanor, the Dean of the Georgetown University Law Center, called Shapiro’s tweets “antithetical” to the school’s mission in a Monday statement which announced a hold on Shapiro’s employment.

While Shapiro might appear to be a shoe-in to join others who have been canceled after making controversial statements, the attorney is receiving a stunning amount of bipartisan support online.

Bari Weiss portrayed the saga as one which infers that apologizing for mistakes might no longer be appropriate.

Zack Beauchamp of Vox argued that while he views Shapiro’s tweets as being abhorrent, the school currently has an opportunity to take a stand for “academic freedom.”

Tunku Varadarajan of the New York University Law School, called the treatment of Shapiro “Maoist.”

Cindy Horswell of the Houston Chronicle, shared a piece from National Review Monday, and commented, “Don’t fire Ilya Shapiro.”

Other people form varying backgrounds also shared their support for the embattled Shapiro.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: