‘I Am Beyond Anger’: Brutal On-Camera Shooting of Black Man By Police in Kenosha Prompts Shock, Fury

By Ken MeyerAug 24th, 2020, 8:17 am

Protests broke out in Kenosha, WI in response to a viral video showing an African American man getting shot in the back multiple times by police officers.

Graphic footage from the city shows a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, getting shot at close range as he tried to get inside a car on Sunday. Reports say Blake was hospitalized and remains in serious condition at at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Police were reportedly called to the scene to address a domestic incident. Kenosha News reported that the incident had multiple witnesses who say Blake was trying to break up a fight between two women, and police tried to tase him before he was eventually shot.

The shooting comes as the United States continues to witness civil unrest and calls for racial justice after the police killing of George Floyd. The incident sparked numerous protests and scenes of destructive unrest in Wisconsin overnight, and many took to Twitter to express horror over the Blake shooting video.

