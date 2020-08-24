A group of over two-dozen former Republican congressmen and senators, including former Sen. Jeff Flake, endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Monday ahead of the Republican National Convention.

According to Fox News, the Republican endorsements for Biden include Flake, former Senators Gordon Humphrey and John Warner, former Representatives Steve Bartlett, Bill Clinger, Tom Coleman, Charlie Dent, Charles Djou, Mickey Edwards, Wayne Gilchrest, Jim Greenwood, Bob Inglis, Jim Kolbe, Steve Kuykendall, Jim Leach, Connie Morella, Mike Parker, Jack Quinn, Claudine Schneider, Chris Shays, Peter Smith, Alan Steelman, Bill Whitehurst, Dick Zimmer, and Jim Walsh, and former Obama administration Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign reportedly told Fox News, “These former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden… These former Members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what’s at stake in this election and that Trump’s failures as President have superseded partisanship.”

Flake — who retired from the Senate in 2019 before joining CBS News as a contributor — has long been a critic of President Donald Trump, writing an article for the Washington Post last year titled, “Fellow Republicans, there’s still time to save your souls.”

Several Republicans endorsed Biden during the Democratic National Convention last week, including 2016 presidential candidate John Kasich.

