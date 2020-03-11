comScore

Two Employees at CBS News Test Positive for Coronavirus; Network Asks New York Staff to Work From Home

By Charlie NashMar 11th, 2020, 4:29 pm

Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images

CBS News sent out a memo to New York staff on Wednesday telling them to work from home after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We have learned that two employees — one working on the 5th floor of the 513 building of the Broadcast Center and another on the 9th floor of 555 West 57th Street — tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19),” announced CBS News President Susan Zirinsky in the memo. “We have been planning for this possibility and want everyone to be assured that we are taking all necessary measures.”

“We are asking that employees in both buildings work remotely for the next two days while the buildings are cleaned and disinfected,”  Zirinsky continued. “In addition, we have identified employees who may have been in direct contact with these individuals in question, and they will be asked to self-quarantine and work remotely for the next 14 days.”

New York state currently has at least 173 confirmed coronavirus cases, with at least 36 in New York City.

