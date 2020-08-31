The United States has passed yet another grim milestone — reaching 6 million positive coronavirus cases on Sunday, which means the U.S. has seen roughly one million more coronavirus cases in only three weeks.

The country has also passed 183,000 total deaths, according to John Hopkins University, meaning there have also been 21,000 more deaths in less than a month.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has topped 25 million, meaning the U.S. accounts for about 24 percent of all cases despite only having roughly four percent of the world’s population. California and Florida have also both surpassed New York’s previous case tally, as the states have been home to more than 600,000 cases each, while New York had roughly 439,ooo.

As the number of cases continues to rise, schools are still beginning to reopen across the country, many seeing coronavirus clusters on campus.

The University of Alabama, for example, reported that more than 550 people tested positive for the virus since they opened campus up last week, while both The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame opted for virtual after new cases surged as students returned.

