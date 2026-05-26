Megyn Kelly Defends Trump ‘Occasionally Nodding Off’

Megyn Kelly defended President Donald Trump “occasionally nodding off” in public — just days after trashing him on several other fronts.

Kelly cited a Mediaite story about CNN’s medical analyst claiming the president has “severe daytime somnolence,” that causes him to fall asleep “very often.”

“He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and there was concern yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner said Tuesday.

But Kelly didn’t seem to think that was cause for alarm — even as she acknowledged that he does, in fact, nod off in public.

“I love how Trump occasionally nodding off has got to be some secret, scary medical issue (obviously they’re raising his fitness for office),” Kelly wrote on X. “Maybe it’s just that he doesn’t sleep much at night and these events are … kinda long/dry/not that scintillating?”

I love how Trump occasionally nodding off has got to be some secret, scary medical issue (obviously they’re raising his fitness for office). Maybe it’s just that he doesn’t sleep much at night and these events are … kinda long/dry/not that scintillating? https://t.co/xuqh4pOcZQ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 26, 2026

A pro-Trump take from Kelly is actually somewhat against the grain, given much of her recent commentary. She has consistently railed against Trump’s Iran war over the past several weeks and went scorched earth on the president during an appearance on the Hodgetwins Podcast over the weekend.

While discussing Trump’s comments about former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent marrying again four years after his wife was killed while on duty in Syria, Kelly exclaimed, “Talk about a glass house!”

“I mean, Trump has cheated on every wife he’s had. I mean, he met Marla Maples while he was still married to the mother of his children, Ivana. It was all over the New York papers,” Kelly said, continuing:

And by the way, Ivana, his first wife, accused him of raping her. She alleged in her first book that he was so angry over the hair transplant he got, that she made him get. It was so painful, that he raped her. And she later retracted that when he ran for president, but that stood on the books for some time. I don’t know whether that’s true or not, but just saying, clearly not a great relationship there. And then he winds up with Melania, and you know, if you think Trump’s been faithful to Melania that’s great. You got bigger issues than I can solve here.

Trump visited Walter Reed Medical Center Tuesday for his third check-up of his second term. Afterwards, the president posted on Truth Social, “Everything checked out PERFECTLY.”

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