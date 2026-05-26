The View’s Joy Behar Trashes NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart for Supporting Trump at Rally: ‘The Definition of Stupidity and Racist!’

The View co-host Joy Behar took exception to New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introducing President Donald Trump at a rally last week.

During last Friday’s rally in Suffern, NY, Dart took the stage to introduce the president. Later on in Trump’s speech, the president raved about Dart’s physique in a screed about trans athletes and the SAVE America Act.

Many progressives on social media did not respond positively to the display — and even one of Dart’s teammates, star defensive player Abdul Carter, publicly criticized the move.

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, Behar made it clear she had a problem with Dart publicly supporting Trump. Whoopi Goldberg, on the other hand, argued that Dart was within his right as an American to support him.

“I mean, isn’t he entitled to his–” Goldberg began.

“It’s America,” Alyssa Farah Griffin added.

“I mean, he’s entitled to his thing,” Goldberg continued.

Behar, however, contended that it wasn’t that simple given Trump’s history.

“But for somebody to back a guy like Trump,” Behar said, “whose history of discrimination and racism goes back to housing discrimination in the ’70s, DEI attacks, and posting pictures of the Obamas as apes — when [Dart’s] on a team that’s 55%-60% of the NFL, that much percentage of black people — that is just the definition of stupidity and racist in my opinion.”

Watch above via ABC

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