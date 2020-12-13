Wall Street Journal higher education reporter Melissa Korn ripped into her own publication’s opinion side on Saturday, following the WSJ running an op-ed critical of soon-to-be First Lady Dr. Jill Biden using “Dr.” ahead of her name.

Korn didn’t hold back on her criticism, stating publicly that the op-ed was “disgusting.”

“I cannot bring myself to include a link, because why give it more air? But that op-ed belittling Jill Biden, urging her to drop the Dr., mocking her research on community college, likening her degree to an honorary doctorate, is disgusting,” Korn stated via Twitter.

There is a thick wall between the news and opinion operations of @WSJ, but it still saddens me that they’d print it. Which is the way I’ve felt about many op-eds over the years. Pieces like that make it harder for me to do my job. 2/2 — Melissa Korn (@melissakorn) December 13, 2020

The opinion piece from Joseph Epstein titled “Is There a Doctor in the White House? Not if You Need an M.D,” faced blistering citism over its “sexist tone.”

