Wall Street Journal Reporter Calls Out Publication for Running ‘Disgusting’ Dr. Jill Biden Op-Ed

By Zachary PetrizzoDec 13th, 2020, 10:35 am
Wall Street Journal

Michael Nagle/Getty Images

Wall Street Journal higher education reporter Melissa Korn ripped into her own publication’s opinion side on Saturday, following the WSJ running an op-ed critical of soon-to-be First Lady Dr. Jill Biden using “Dr.” ahead of her name.

Korn didn’t hold back on her criticism, stating publicly that the op-ed was “disgusting.”

“I cannot bring myself to include a link, because why give it more air? But that op-ed belittling Jill Biden, urging her to drop the Dr., mocking her research on community college, likening her degree to an honorary doctorate, is disgusting,” Korn stated via Twitter.

Korn followed up her initial tweet by sharing that the piece makes “it harder for me to do my job.”

“There is a thick wall between the news and opinion operations of @WSJ, but it still saddens me that they’d print it. Which is the way I’ve felt about many op-eds over the years. Pieces like that make it harder for me to do my job,” she added.

The opinion piece from Joseph Epstein titled “Is There a Doctor in the White House? Not if You Need an M.D,” faced blistering citism over its “sexist tone.”

