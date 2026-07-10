Kristi Noem Reportedly Divorcing Husband After Cross-Dressing Bombshell

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly divorcing husband Bryon in the wake of a bombshell report he was involved in the online cross-dressing scene.

The Daily Mail first published several photos of Bryon Noem dressed up with prosthetic breasts in March. Fetish models claimed to have had an online relationship with him that involved a kink called “bimbofication,” according to the report.

On Friday, the Mail quoted Kristi Noem’s mother, Corinne Arnold, about the pending divorce after 34 years of marriage and three children together.

“It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced,” Arnold said during a sit-down interview with reporter Shawn Cohen.

Arnold added that Bryon recently moved out of the family home in Castlewood, South Dakota, and that she last saw the couple together at a family birthday in late spring.

“I feel bad, sick that they’re getting a divorce, but what else can you do?” Arnold told the outlet.

The Mail also alleged that Noem was romantically involved with Trump aid Corey Lewandowski, but Arnold called the allegations a “bunch of crap.”

“Kristi would never do that. That’s not how I brought my kids up,” Arnold told the outlet.

President Donald Trump reassigned Noem to lead a smaller, newly-created agency in the State Department called Shield of the Americas, after a tumultuous stint at DHS that saw two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, killed during ICE operations in Minnesota.

Noem’s representatives told The New York Post in March that she was “devastated” by reports of Bryon’s online activities.

“The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time,” the reps said.

The Daily Mail said it reached out to Kristi and Bryon Noem for comment.

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