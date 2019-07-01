comScore

Washington Post Fact-Checker Gets Dragged for Attacking Bernie Sanders Over Extremely True Fact

By Tommy ChristopherJul 1st, 2019, 3:09 pm

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler was roundly criticized for attacking Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders over a statement that was 100 percent true, but according to Kessler was “not especially meaningful” because of how very true it was.

At last Thursday’s Democratic Presidential Debate Part Two: Electoral Boogaloo, Sanders told moderators that”We have a new vision for America. And at a time when we have three people in this country owning more wealth than the bottom half of America, while 500,000 people are sleeping out on the streets today, we think it is time for change, real change.”

Kessler included that statement in his post-debate fact-check, and found that while the statement was “based on numbers that add up,” the comparison was “not especially meaningful” because “people in the bottom half have essentially no wealth, as debts cancel out whatever assets they might have.”

Some people disagreed with that assessment, and seemed to think the fact that the bottom half of Americans have “essentially no wealth” made Sanders’ statement more meaningful, not less. Those people included senior Bernie Sanders campaign adviser David Sirota, who filed Kessler’s assertion under “THINGS YOU CAN’T MAKE UP”:

Others were even less kind.

Watch Sanders’ claim above, via MSNBC.

