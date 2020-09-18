WATCH: Anti-Mask Pastor Prayed Against Mandate, Then Landed in Intensive Care with Covid

Idaho Pastor Paul Van Noy railed against mask mandates in a sermon and even prayed for God to thwart such a local measure, only to find himself infected with the coronavirus, and battling a “covid storm” in his lungs that has landed him in the intensive care unit.

In July, Van Noy held a service during which he railed against mask mandates, urging the defeat of a then-pending local order, and then wrapping up with a prayer for a laundry list of officials and government bodies.

“Father sent us forth today, we pray in your grace and peace and your truth, we do continually pray o Lord that you will allow us to continue to exercise our freedoms. We pray Lord that you would give your word to the leadership and the decision makers at the Panhandle Health Department and our local city jurisdictions, our city councils, our mayors, and Lord that you would use all of us to represent you in grace and peace in the midst of it. In Jesus name, amen.”

While Jesus did not respond on camera, a reply of sorts came the following day when the mask order was passed. Van Noy had repeatedly said he would abode by the law if an order was passed, but apparently there was a loophole big enough for the virus to slip through:

…I do not believe that wearing a mask is an act of rebellion against the Lord and therefore might suggest that we as believers comply with the local mandate. However, in this case the circumstances do not require submission. The “order” itself allows for exemptions for such things as “medical conditions,” “mental health conditions,” “disability,” etc. Moreover, no documentation is required of those who “cannot tolerate wearing a face mask.” It has also come to my attention that demanding said documentation may be a violation of ADA and HIPAA standards. The “order” also suggests that the application of the “order” applies to public places and defines “Public place” as “any place open to all members of the public without specific invitation…” Therefore, we note that Candlelight Christian Fellowship facilities are member owned and operated, are not “open to the public” and are not deemed a “Public Place.” We do maintain the right to refuse entry to non-members at our discretion. However, we do make “specific invitation” as suggested in the “order” to visitors, guests, and/or friends of members, to each service or activity held on our properties.

His previous response apparently ignored, Mr. Christ followed up through other means. From The Washington Post:

Weeks later, Van Noy fell ill. He and his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement released by the church this week. Van Noy’s health deteriorated with what his wife called a “covid storm in Paul’s lungs.” The Van Noys have not said publicly where they were exposed to the virus. “Praying for a miracle,” she wrote. By Sept. 3, the pastor was in the intensive care unit receiving oxygen while he battled to breathe.

According to the Post, Van Noy was still in the ICU as of Monday, but hoping to move to a regular hospital room within a few days. And Van Noy’s church is still holding services, including one upcoming event that will be attended by special guest Charlie Kirk — Turning Point USA founder and super-fan of President Donald Trump — and a guest pastor who “will not bend a knee to the government and their outrageous orders.”

Thoughts and prayers.

Watch the pastor’s prayer above, via Candlelight Christian Fellowship.

