WATCH: Baseball Announcer Suspended After Blurting Out Anti-Gay Slur on Live Hot Mic

Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman has been suspended after blurting out the anti-gay slur “fag” live on the air, after which he delivered one of the most surreal apologies in the history of apologies.

While broadcasting between games of a doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night, Brennaman returned from a commercial break by finishing some sort of thought without realizing his mic was hot. “One of the fag capitals of the world,” he blurted out before resuming baseball duties.

Thom Brennamann likely ends his Reds career tonight LIVE on the air pic.twitter.com/EDzSICgVmx — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 19, 2020

During game 2 of that doubleheader, Brennaman tried to apologize profusely for the incident, but was interrupted. As he told viewers “I pride myself, I think of myself as a man of faith,” Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos hit a home run, so Brennaman casually noted “…as here’s a drive to deep leftfield, it will be a home run, and so that’ll make it a four-nothing ballgame.”

He then continued with his apology, expressing doubt over his continued employability and begging for forgiveness.

I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again, I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds. I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at Fox. I want to apologize for the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with. For anybody that I’ve offended here tonight, I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am and never has been, and I’d like to think maybe I could have some people that can back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.

A longer video of the apology One of the strangest couple of minutes of TV I think I have ever seen live pic.twitter.com/rGjmTogUXw — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 20, 2020

Brennaman was relieved of his duties during the game, and the Cincinnati Reds later issued a statement announcing Brennaman’s suspension.

