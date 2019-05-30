Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders got heated when a woman at a town hall accused him of not supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016 once she became the Democratic nominee.

At a town hall event for seniors in Henderson, Nevada, a woman asked Sanders if he intends to support the eventual nominee if he does not win the 2020 Democratic primary, and got heckled during his reply.

“If you don’t get the nomination, will you support whatever Democrat gets the nomination?” a woman in the crowd asked.

“Well, the answer is absolutely and positively yes,” Sanders replied. “I’ve been very public about that.”

“And I want to make one thing very clear, because sometimes you see on…” Sanders began, but was interrupted by another woman, who said “In the last election, you didn’t do that.”

“Oh really?” Sanders said. “I didn’t know that, I thought I ran all over the country into Nevada and everybody else working as hard as I humanly could to see that Hillary Clinton was elected president of the United States.”

As some in the crowd cheered, Sanders said “And one of the things I take a little bit of umbrage at, okay, is just that. All right?”

“Hillary Clinton and I ran in a tough campaign, she won, I lost,” Sanders said. “After she lost (sic), I endorsed her, and let me just tell you, because, I ran to I think it was, though I don’t

swear to it, won’t swear to you, I think it was 13 or 14 states. I did event after event after event in the states that the Clinton campaign asked me to go to. And I think if you ask Hillary Clinton, she will tell you that I work probably harder than anyone else to try to do everything I could to win that election, because I knew how bad Trump would be.”

“So, that’s what I did, I am looking forward to winning this election, if I win I look forward to my 22 colleagues supporting me, if I don’t win I will support the winner, absolutely,” Sanders concluded.

Sanders did campaign for Hillary Clinton, but many Democrats thought he was too late in conceding to Clinton after it was clear she would be the nominee, and appeared to give his supporters permission to vote for Trump when he tweeted, days before the election, “I do not believe that most of the people who are thinking about voting for Mr. Trump are racist or sexist.”

Watch the clip above, via Bernie Sanders.

