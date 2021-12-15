Biden Says Mark Meadows is ‘Worthy of Being Held in Contempt’

President Joe Biden weighed in on the vote to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress.

The president spoke briefly with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he boarded Marine One for a trip to tour the tornado devastation in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

As Biden emerged from the White House, reporters immediately began to scream “Meadows” and ask about Tuesday night’s vote to hold him in contempt of Congress.

“I don’t know enough of — just what I’ve seen. I have not spoken to anyone,” Biden said, but then added “It seems to me he’s worthy of being held in contempt.”

Meadows has refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol. The House of Representatives voted 222-208 on Tuesday night to refer a criminal contempt complaint to the Department of Justice.

Biden was then asked “What do you think about the texts that have been released?”

“I haven’t seen them all,” the president replied.

The texts in question are from a trove that was released by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol, which show panicked lawmakers, reporters, and others begging Meadows to make then-President Donald Trump do more to stop the attack by his supporters.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com