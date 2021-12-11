Biden Responds to Devastating Tornadoes: ‘One of Those Times When We Aren’t Democrats or Republicans’

President Joe Biden addressed the tornadoes that tore through six states and left more than 70 people dead, telling reporters that “this is likely to be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history.”

Biden said he spoke with the governors of the states affected, which include Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

“Jill and I pray, and I sincerely mean this, pray for those who have lost loved ones and for those who are uncertain of the fate of their loved ones, and the debris that you see scattered all over the hurricane’s path,” Biden said. “They lost their homes, they lost their businesses. It’s a tragedy…And we still don’t know how many lives are lost and the full extent of the damage.”

Kentucky was hit the hardest, with Gov. Andy Beshear (D) saying the death toll is “north of 70” and could exceed 100. Beshear said a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky collapsed with 110 people inside, and that only 40 people had been rescued from inside as of Saturday afternoon.

According to CBS News, at least three people died in Tennessee and two people died in Arkansas. At least six people died in Edwardsville, Illinois, after the storm caused the roof of an Amazon warehouse to collapse.

Biden signed an emergency declaration for Kentucky, allowing FEMA and other agencies to assist in disaster relief efforts.

“That’s going to accelerate federal emergency assistance for Kentucky right now when it’s urgently needed,” Biden said. “And I stand ready to do the same for the governors of then other states and I made it clear to them if they request emergency declarations.”

He added, “I’ve also requested that FEMA offer additional federal resources, including help with temporary housing where homes have been wiped out or too badly damaged to live in.”

Biden underscored bipartisanship in his remarks, saying “this is one of those times when we aren’t Democrats or Republicans.”

“Sounds like hyperbole, but it’s real,” Biden. “We’re all Americans. We stand together as the United States of America.”

Asked if he plans to visit the impacted areas, Biden says he will but wants to do so in a way that won’t be “in the way.”

“When a president shows up, he shows up with an awful lot of personnel, an awful lot of vehicles,” Biden said. “We can get in the way unintentionally.”

“So what I’m working with the governor of Kentucky and others who may want me to be there, is to make sure we’re value added at the time, we’re not going to get in the way of rescue and recovery. But I do plan on going.”

Watch above, via CNN

