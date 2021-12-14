Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked on Tuesday for the White House’s reaction to the text messages Fox News hosts and Republican lawmakers sent to Mark Meadows during the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The texts revealed by Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday night kicked off a media storm as they counter the recent attempt by Fox hosts to downplay the January 6th insurrection and any alleged connection between Trump and the violence on that day.

Responding to a question by Reuters’ Jarrett Renshaw, Psaki responded:

It is disappointing and not surprising, the same individuals willing to warn, condemn, and express horror over what happened on January 6th, in private, were totally silent in public or even worse, were spreading lies and conspiracy theories and continue to since that time. Disappointing, not surprising, unfortunately we have seen a trend from the same individuals.

Psaki appeared to be specifically talking about Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who texted on January 6th, “Mark, the President needs to tell people in the Capitol to go Home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

However, on her show that same night she suggested that the rioters may not have actually been pro-Trump, arguing Antifa was “sprinkled” through the crowd. “I have never seen Trump rally attendees wearing helmets, black helmets, brown helmets. Black backpacks,” she said, adding, “The uniforms that you saw in some of these crowd shots. Have you ever seen them wearing… those knee pads and the, you know, all of the pads on their elbows?”

