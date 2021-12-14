Punchbowl reporter Jake Sherman released his own texts to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, texts pleading for action as President Donald Trump sat and watched the Capitol burn on January 6th.

On Tuesday morning, Sherman revealed that some of his texts were part of the bombshell trove that was released by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol.

“Last night, as we all now know, the Jan 6 committee released texts that meadows got on Jan 6. I knew I had communicated a ton w White House officials that day as I sat in the Capitol,” Sherman wrote on Twitter.

“This thread stuck out to me. That’s because they were my texts to meadows,” he wrote, then posted a screenshot of the report, and of the actual texts in question.

“Here they are from my phone. Anyway, I’m sure it will come out that this was me. Seems impossible that it will stay a secret. So out of transparency, here it is. I got no response, for what it is worth. And that’s the end of the conversation,” he added.

Here they are from my phone. Anyway, I’m sure it will come out that this was me. Seems impossible that it will stay a secret. So out of transparency, here it is. I got no response, for what it is worth. And that’s the end of the conversation. pic.twitter.com/ztir9jLaLH — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 14, 2021

Sherman’s texts were among many that were released Monday. and which painted a harrowing and damning picture of the White House response that day.

