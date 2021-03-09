WATCH: Biden Spox Jen Psaki Stands By First Dog Major Biden After Reported ‘Biting Incident’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered unqualified support for co-First Dog Major Biden after a reported “biting incident” that is said to have prompted his removal to President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.

CNN has reported that Major and his big brother Champ Biden have been banished to Wilmington after a “biting incident” involving a member of “White House security.”

During Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, co-host Mika Brzezinski concluded a wide-ranging round-robin interview with Psaki by asking about the incident, and while Psaki didn’t offer any new details, she offered unwavering support for the rambunctious rescue pooch.

“Before you go, I’m curious because I’m a huge fan of rescue dogs. Is Major still there? There’s a report that he left and did he bite somebody? Does Major bite?”

“I don’t have any specifics, I don’t have any updates for you, Mika, on reports about an incident,” Psaki said, “but what I can tell you as a dog lover, I know you are, is that Major and Champ are part of the Biden’s family, they’re members of the family.”

She added that the dogs “often go to Delaware when the first lady’s traveling, and they’re adjusting to their new home,” and said that Major and Champ are “beloved members of the family, and of course of the White House family, too.”

Psaki’s implication seems to be that there may have been an incident of some sort, but that it may not necessarily be the reason for the pooches’ relocation to Delaware, and that adjusting to life in the White House can be ruff.

Major Biden was thrust into the national spotlight during the presidential transition when the then-president-elect sustained a hairline fracture in his foot while roughhousing with the German Shepherd after a shower, as one does, and had to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Since then, he’s done little to demonstrate an ounce of chill.

