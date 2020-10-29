Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s national press secretary, Jamal Brown, refused address any questions in a Thursday interview about explosive allegations made by a former business partner to the Biden family, Anthony Bobulinski.

Cheddar host J.D. Durkin noted in the interview with Brown that the Biden campaign had previously refused to answer questions about the story, with a spokesperson saying it must be false because Twitter had suppressed an initial version published by The New York Post.

“I was curious if that’s still your position, that because we saw big tech react the way they did on The New York Post story, that the allegations in it are off the table, that they are false as far as you’re concerned,” Durkin said.

“Look, we’re not going to waste any seconds on this smear campaign,” Brown replied “It’s another distraction. We’re going to keep our eyes on the prize. We have five days to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and next vice president of the United States, and to send Donald Trump packing.”

Durkin pressed Brown a second time, mentioning that a Tuesday interview with Bobulinski by Fox News host Tucker Carlson drew more than 7 million viewers.

“To clarify, there were more accusations made this week on that most-watched interview a couple nights ago with Tucker Carlson,” Durkin said. “Did those meetings happen, as they have been alleged, when Joe Biden was a private citizen?”

Brown repeated his answer. “We’re not going to waste any time on this smear campaign, because it’s just another distraction to distract, again, from four years of Donald Trump’s reckless policies,” Brown said. “I’m not going to accept the premise of the question. We have five days to keep our eyes on the prize.”

