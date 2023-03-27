WATCH: Car Flips When Struck by Detached Tire From Car Nearby

Last Thursday on Ronald Reagan Freeway in Los Angeles, Anoop Khatra’s Tesla dash camera captured a silver pickup truck’s left wheel being loose and detaching while it was changing lanes.

A dark-colored Kia got undercut by the wheel that caused it to lift off, land on its hood and then back on all four of its wheels.

Witnessed and recorded the most INSANE car crash yesterday, you can see Autopilot also swerve and avoid the rouge tire for me $TSLA pic.twitter.com/csMh2nbRNX — Anoop (@Anoop_Khatra) March 25, 2023

The loose wheel continued rolling into the next lane as cars were trying to evade it.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told Storyful that the people involved did not suffer from major injuries, but only minor ones per spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol.

Allegedly, the wheel detachment happened because of sheared-off lug nuts.

Khatra told Storyful that only one person was in the Kia. The report said that the person was able to leave the crash scene.

