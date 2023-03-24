WATCH: CNN’s Anderson Cooper Asks Stormy Daniels Lawyer If She’d Be ‘Pleased’ If Trump Is Indicted

In an exclusive sit-down, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper asked Stormy Daniels attorney Clark Brewster, if his client will be “pleased” if former President Donald Trump is indicted.

Daniels is the key to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation over hush money payments, which has become the hot story after reports that Trump could be arrested soon blew up into a firestorm when Trump began waging a campaign of threats and incitement.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, the host asked Brewster about the case, whether Daniels relishes the thought of Trump being indicted, and other issues:

COOPER: As you know, the former president denies any wrongdoing. He says this was an extortion plot. Some of his political allies have downplayed it as a mere personal transaction.

Is there any doubt, in your view, that the payment was designed to help protect his campaign?

BREWSTER: Well, I think that reasonable people, knowing the facts and the timing, would reach that conclusion. I see no reason to believe otherwise.

COOPER: What does Ms. Daniels want to see happen here? Would she be pleased if the former president was indeed indicted?

BREWSTER: Well, I don’t know about pleased.

I will tell you that, in my interactions with her — I have represented her now since March of 2019 — she’s always been very straightforward and truth-telling. And I think, more than anything, she desires that the truth be told and found by (AUDIO GAP) and the denials and the accusations of dishonesty cease.

So, I think she’s more interested in the resolution of this being determined upon the truth, rather than anything else.

COOPER: As you know, the timing of this investigation has been called into question, given that it centers around a payment from back in 2016.

Did Ms. Daniels think this was all behind her, I mean, not just the legal saga, but having to deal with the former president’s insults, things like that?

BREWSTER: Well, she’s been through quite a lot, as your station has reported.

I mean, she’s been through the Avenatti chronicles, the issues associated with a defamation lawsuit in California, as well as the nondisclosure litigation out there. But, more than anything else, I mean, she doesn’t have any control over how this is prosecuted or brought to a jury in any way.

She simply is there and willing to support and tell the truth, whichever way it decides to go.

COOPER: If the former president is, in fact, indicted, and she was called to be a witness, would she be prepared to testify?

BREWSTER: Yes. She’s made that very clear.

She would be willing to testify, and she would support her testimony with documented — documents and evidence and corroboration with witnesses, if necessary.

COOPER: I also know you provided the prosecution with communications between the former president’s attorney in this matter, Joe Tacopina, and Stormy Daniels from back in 2018.

Can you explain, in kind of layman’s terms, what those communications were about, how they may possibly impact any court proceeding?

BREWSTER: Yes.

So, Mr. Tacopina (AUDIO GAP) that he had never met Ms. Daniels and didn’t have any attorney-client relationship. In fact, in February of 2018, there was a fair amount of exchange between Ms. Daniels and Mr. Tacopina’s firm. She had a number of not only conversations, but extensive e-mails, outlining details of this transaction involving the former president, as well as witnesses and a chronology and what took place.

That series of written exchanges led to a direct conversation, a lengthy conference with Mr. Tacopina’s firm. So, I would say that he’s at least conflicted, to a point where he couldn’t represent opposition on that issue against her.