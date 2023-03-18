WATCH: Fox News CNN and MSNBC Report Trump Said He Expects To Be Arrested Tuesday — But DID He Say That?

Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC all reported that former President Donald Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday — but Trump’s social media post is somewhat ambiguous on that point.

Fox News and other outlets are reporting that various law enforcement agencies are meeting next week with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office to prepare for a possible indictment and arrest of Trump in Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

Trump reacted to the news with characteristic calm early Saturday morning with a pair of all-caps social media posts that culminated in a call to unrest. First he wrote:

OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD! THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION. MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE…

Then he continued:

Page 2: NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

All three networks reported on Trump’s post with a breaking news treatment that suggests Trump has new information that fuels his belief he’ll be arrested:

MSNBC: Breaking news. We have breaking news just now. Former President Donald Trump posting on social that he will be arrested Tuesday. He called the Manhattan District attorney’s office highly political and called for protests to, quote, take our nation back. Now, no, we have not heard from the Manhattan district attorney’s office on this post, this post that was just done by Donald Trump this morning. FOX NEWS: Straight to a Fox News alert. Former President Trump saying this morning that he will be arrested on tuesday. Trump cheering that news on true social this morning. CNN: The news that former president trump has posted on truth social justice this morning that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday and is also calling for protests, telling his supporters to, quote, take our nation back.

But Trump’s post appears to rely on a misreading of the reporting on the DA’s meeting with law enforcement rather than some new information — or at least it does not cite any new information.

Trump’s call for supporters to mobilize around the news of an impending indictment, however, is unquestionably big news.

Watch above via CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News.

