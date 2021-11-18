WATCH: CNN’s Brianna Keilar Goes to Town on Trump Health Official Over Interference with CDC

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar pushed hard at ex-Trump HHS chief Brett Giroir for dissembling about new reporting on political interference with public health guidance during the Trump era.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Keilar hosted Giroir to discuss recently-released information showing senior members of then-President Donald Trump’s administration interfering with public health guidance and policy.

In a crackling five minutes, Keilar repeatedly pushed back at a combative Giroir’s attempts to dissemble about the CDC’s testing guidance that asymptomatic people did not need to be tested, beginning with his insistence that the guidance was simply “misinterpreted.”

“I take issue with that,” Keilar said. “The media reported that this guidance was bad. We were talking to doctors. We were talking to scientists who immediately — when they saw that it was out there, that you all had put it out there — they said this guidance is anti-science.”

Giroir then interrupted Keilar — who repeatedly entreated “May I finish?” — to deny that the administration was against asymptomatic testing, saying “That is 100 percent incorrect. That is 100 percent incorrect, we absolutely supported asymptomatic testing.”

“Admiral, the president was very clear about testing, that he didn’t want testing because it revealed positive results,” Keilar said, to which Giroir cut in with a “Not true.”

“He said it publicly,” Keilar said, referencing what was actually a long and relentless campaign to assert that testing more was responsible for “exaggerated” case numbers.

“He never said that to me. We always wanted to increase testing,” Giroir said, an example of his repeated attempts to conflate the administration’s health experts with those exerting political pressure.

Giroir continued to interrupt, as Keilar went on to point out that Dr. Debborah Birx testified that “the Trump administration was against testing people who were not symptomatic despite what health officials were saying, and that resulted in less and less testing. Are you saying that she’s lying?”

“We were the Trump administration,” Giroir said, again skirting the issue of political interference by conflating. “She was the Trump administration. The Trump administration was not opposed to testing asymptomatic people.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com