WATCH: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Asks Fauci Point-Blank ‘Do You Think The Mask Mandates Were a Mistake?’

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins asked retired infectious disease honcho Dr. Anthony Fauci point-blank “Do you think the mask mandates were a mistake?”

Fauci was the subject of a lengthy New York Times Magazine profile and interview that included a re-litigation of mask mandates at the height of the Covid pandemic.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Collins asked Fauci about one particular quote from that interview, and asked him if mask mandates were a mistake after all:

KAITLAN COLLINS: In addition to schools, Masking was probably one of the most divisive parts of COVID. I think whether or not people wore one, whether they had to wear one. A really striking comment that you made in this interview said “from a broad public health standpoint,” and I’m quoting you now, “at the population level, masks work at the margins, maybe 10%.” You once said a national mask mandate could work. That comment saying, you know, they work at the margins, maybe 10%, I think would raise a lot of eyebrows given so many people had to wear a mask, whether they were on a plane, whether they were in certain public facilities. To hear that they only work at the margins, maybe 10% would make a lot of people ask okay, then why was I wearing a mask for so many times?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: You know, Kaitlan, we’ve got to be careful because if you read very carefully what I said, if you look at the broad public health effect, when you have masks that are so-called mandated or supposed to be worn. Because so many people don’t wear them, even though they’re in an arena in which masks are supposed to be worn or they don’t wear them properly. From a public health standpoint on the cohort of people, the effect can be only marginal. As we mentioned, it was ten, 13% or so.

But for the individual who religiously wears a properly fitted mask, the effect is much, much, much better than that. It’s 85, 90% or more. So we were trying to distinguish between what the broad effect on a population is when you have mask-wearing versus the effect on the individual who religiously and properly wears the mask. There’s a big difference there. That’s what we were referring to about on the margins versus an individual effect of a person.

KAITLAN COLLINS: Yeah, there is a big difference, of course, in like someone like a doctor or someone who’s used to doing this. In hindsight, though, when you look at this, do you think the mask mandates were a mistake?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: You know, I. Kaitlan, I don’t want to say a mistake, but I think we really need to remember next time where we’re confronted with this, that when you have a situation where there’s doubt in the minds of some people about whether something works or not, we better try to reach out and be a better explainer of why we feel these things are important. Because whenever, particularly in our country, with our free spirit, which we all embrace, that people being told what to do very often has the opposite effect. That’s what I was referring to in that interview.

KAITLAN COLLINS: Yeah, I know you said a similar thing about vaccine requirements as well.