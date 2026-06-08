‘A Mockery of the System’: Sports World Stunned by Reinstatement of Texas Tech QB Who Was Suspended for Betting on Games

The sports world was rocked by the Monday news that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby would play in the upcoming season despite his gambling scandal.

In late April, Sorsby checked himself into rehab for gambling addiction after it was discovered he had placed thousands of bets since at least 2022. The NCAA eventually ruled him ineligible for the 2026 season.

On Monday, however, Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA’s ruling. The injunction was granted by a district judge in Lubbock County, Texas, and it restores Sorsby’s eligibility for the season. In the ruling, the judge deemed that Sorsby “demonstrated that he will suffer a probable, imminent, and irreparable injury” if he were unable to play in the upcoming season. The 22-year-old is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in college football and projected to be one of the first picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The court’s decision was met with intense backlash online. Sportswriter Kevin Clark called it “as disastrous a ruling as there has ever been in modern sports.”

“The pathway is now clear: gamble as much as you like, including on your own team and hope you are–or get–good enough that you can lawyer up down the line,” Clark continued. “A much bigger disaster than anything with NIL or portal.”

As disastrous a ruling as there has ever been in modern sports. The pathway is now clear: gamble as much as you like, including on your own team and hope you are–or get–good enough that you can lawyer up down the line. A much bigger disaster than anything with NIL or portal. https://t.co/0te37hEJH4 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) June 8, 2026

Longtime ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt declared “there aren’t any rules” in college athletics.

“There really aren’t any rules,” he said. “You just go to court. If it fails, go to court again until a judge says you’re all set. Want a 7th year? Sure. Broke rules? Ahhhh, it’s fine. There AREN’T any rules.”

There really aren’t any rules. You just go to court. If it fails, go to court again until a judge says you’re all set. Want a 7th year? Sure Broke rules? Ahhhh, it’s fine. There AREN’T any rules. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) June 8, 2026

Countless others agreed with that sentiment.

I’ve never had an issue paying players- above or under the table. It is what is. But you can’t bet on your own sport & team as a CFB player. That sets a very dangerous precedent. No other way to say it. I’m not saying he can’t have an NFL career but there has to be some… — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) June 8, 2026

You’ve got to be kidding me https://t.co/WOpgRHZa7j — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) June 8, 2026

A mockery of the system. https://t.co/AydAoLZ1kT — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 8, 2026

What an absolute disaster. Hopefully gets overturned. https://t.co/Kn2FzGsEVv — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) June 8, 2026

This is insanity. https://t.co/Iv2ljODJYE — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) June 8, 2026

One of the last great American traditions in this country: finding a judge that just happens to be an alumni of your school to rule in your favor. What a sport. What a country. https://t.co/C9FvXUi1cJ — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) June 8, 2026

slippery slippery stuff here. there's a reason the NFL had zero tolerance on sports gambling and still strikes down *hard* on gambling on football. https://t.co/78yp7WkCu7 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) June 8, 2026

If Brendan Sorsby plays college football ever again, the NCAA will never have any ruling power again. This is absolutely ridiculous. https://t.co/HX5WTCoVpL — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) June 8, 2026

This is wild. Open season to gamble on college football while playing college football. https://t.co/zDo1VFc0lV — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) June 8, 2026

Hear me out….. LSU should sign Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson & Ja’Marr Chase on their NFL bye week, let them play. NCAA declares it illegal, but just find a Louisiana judge to file an injunction. Rules are just pesky suggestions now https://t.co/p65akbuN97 — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) June 8, 2026

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