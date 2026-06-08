‘A Mockery of the System’: Sports World Stunned by Reinstatement of Texas Tech QB Who Was Suspended for Betting on Games
The sports world was rocked by the Monday news that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby would play in the upcoming season despite his gambling scandal.
In late April, Sorsby checked himself into rehab for gambling addiction after it was discovered he had placed thousands of bets since at least 2022. The NCAA eventually ruled him ineligible for the 2026 season.
On Monday, however, Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA’s ruling. The injunction was granted by a district judge in Lubbock County, Texas, and it restores Sorsby’s eligibility for the season. In the ruling, the judge deemed that Sorsby “demonstrated that he will suffer a probable, imminent, and irreparable injury” if he were unable to play in the upcoming season. The 22-year-old is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in college football and projected to be one of the first picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.
The court’s decision was met with intense backlash online. Sportswriter Kevin Clark called it “as disastrous a ruling as there has ever been in modern sports.”
“The pathway is now clear: gamble as much as you like, including on your own team and hope you are–or get–good enough that you can lawyer up down the line,” Clark continued. “A much bigger disaster than anything with NIL or portal.”
Longtime ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt declared “there aren’t any rules” in college athletics.
“There really aren’t any rules,” he said. “You just go to court. If it fails, go to court again until a judge says you’re all set. Want a 7th year? Sure. Broke rules? Ahhhh, it’s fine. There AREN’T any rules.”
Countless others agreed with that sentiment.
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