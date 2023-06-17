WATCH: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Cuts Off RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel To Correct Her About Classified Docs Investigation

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins repeatedly interrupted Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel to correct her false assertions about classified documents cases against ex-President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, McDaniel tried to argue a different standard was applied to Secretary Clinton, but Collins continually interrupted to correct factual falsehoods and to point out substantive differences between the two investigations:

MCDANIEL: I haven’t seen the whole process play out. And I think the presumption of innocence is very real, in this country. And we need to honor that.

But I do think it’s — we have a very divided country. I’m a Republican, on CNN, saying that. I’ll bet most of your viewers, who may not be Republican, agree with me. We have an incredibly divided country.

And when Republicans feel like there’s one system of justice for them, and a different for Democrats, there’s one standard for Hillary Clinton, and a different for Donald Trump? It doesn’t help bring our country together. And we have an MIA president.

COLLINS: But the allegations are not the same for Hillary Clinton.

MCDANIEL: But we —

COLLINS: Without defending —

MCDANIEL: You know what? Because she never was investigated. She never was investigated.

COLLINS: She was investigated.

MCDANIEL: She had a BleachBit server. She had a BleachBit. She destroyed phones.

COLLINS: But she was investigated.

MCDANIEL: And —

COLLINS: And we very famously had the FBI Director, at the time —

MCDANIEL: Not at the same level. I —

COLLINS: — talking about that.

MCDANIEL: But Kaitlan? Let’s go back to —

COLLINS: But is it that because of the level of the allegations is different? MCDANIEL: She had 22 top secret documents. Trump had 17. That in and of itself, she had more.

COLLINS: They were emails that were classified at the time that weren’t later on.

He was holding on to U.S. nuclear secrets, information about U.S. allies, and their weaknesses.

MCDANIEL: I haven’t seen the process play out. And he hasn’t had a chance to defend himself.

But we know this. We know that she didn’t get indicted. We know her home wasn’t raided. We know his was.

We also know we have a president, in Joe Biden, who isn’t addressing the American people, in a time of crisis, a deeply divided country. I think a former President being indicted, is a time of crisis. And to not hear from our President, to have Joe Biden, hiding again, and not bringing people together, is very disconcerting.

COLLINS: I —

MCDANIEL: So, we’ll let the process play out.