A Pennsylvania state representative was caught on a hot microphone Tuesday joking to Gov. Tom Wolf (D) that her face mask was “political theater.”

“So, Wendy, I’m gonna take — I’m gonna take my mask off when I speak,” Wolf can be heard saying to Rep. Wendy Ullman, a fellow Democrat.

“I will as well. I’m waiting so that we can do a little political theater, so that it’s on camera,” Ullman replied, laughing.

The exchange was shared by ReOpen Bucks County, a Pennsylvania group campaigning for the governor to lift restrictions on business. “Ullman and Wolf “caught on a hot mic referring to masks as ‘political theatre’ that they want to get ‘on camera,’ the group said in a Twitter post sharing the video. “We already knew that, but thank you for the confirmation!”

The issue of reopening business in the state has been a contentious one. The Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled against a group of business owners who filed suit seeking to overturn an order by Wolf that has kept nonessential business in the state shuttered for nearly seven months. The court overruled District Judge William S. Stickman IV, who had struck down Wolf’s order just weeks earlier, writing, “Good intentions toward a laudable end are not alone enough to uphold governmental action against a constitutional challenge.”

Wolf also signed an executive order in July requiring residents of the state to wear face masks outside whenever they leave their homes, but that issue wasn’t involved in the lawsuit.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]