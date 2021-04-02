WATCH: Dog Ends Weather Report When He Runs Away With Reporter’s Microphone

A dog in Russia grabbed the reporter’s microphone and ran away during a live broadcast pic.twitter.com/R1T8VZ5Kpt — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) April 2, 2021

A dog in Russia made a surprise appearance to end a weather report by a local reporter.

Footage of the broadcast showed Mir TV’s Nadezhda Serezhkina attempting to give the report in an outdoor setting in Moscow when a Labrador Retriever jumped up, grabbed the microphone out of Serezhkina’s hand, and quickly darted away. The camera operator on scene dutifully turned the camera to capture Serezhkina’s unsuccessful efforts to pursue the bandit.

“It looks like we have lost the connection to our correspondent,” bewildered anchor Elina Dashkueva told viewers from the studio. “We will try to connect with her momentarily.”

Serezhkina went back on air shortly after to say that “no one was injured,” but that “the microphone took a bite or two.” It wasn’t clear where the dog came from or where he was headed.

Watch above via Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]