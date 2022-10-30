Rebbie Mastriano, wife of Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania Doug Mastriano, gave a jaw-dropping response to an Israeli reporter who asked about the candidate’s attack on Democratic opponent Josh Shapiro that has sparked charges of anti-Semitism.

Mastriano is a Trump acolyte who is running well behind Shapiro, and who sparked outrage with a political attack on the Jewish school that Mr. Shapiro’s children attended.

In September, Mastriano attacked Shapiro because he “grew up in a privileged neighborhood, attended one of the most privileged schools in the nation as a young man.. sending his four kids to the same privileged, exclusive, elite school.”

Israeli reporter Nathan Guttman confronted Mastriano over the attack, but Mrs. Mastriano took the lectern to respond.

Jacob Kornbluh of The Forward wrote on Twitter “Doug Mastriano asked by an Israeli reporter (@nathanguttman of @kann_news) to respond to antisemitic attack on Josh Shapiro and association with Gab. His wife Rebbie steps in and says: ‘I’m gonna say we probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do.’”

Doug Mastriano asked by an Israeli reporter (@nathanguttman of @kann_news) to respond to antisemitic attack on Josh Shapiro and association with Gab. His wife Rebbie steps in and says: “I'm gonna say we probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do.” #PAGov pic.twitter.com/Pczpz2IYgJ — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 30, 2022

In the full exchange, Mr. Mastriano denies his attack was anti-Semitic:

NATHAN GUTTMAN: Your rival’s Jewish school and of the previous associations you had with The Gab social network. DOUG MASTRIANO: Yeah. REBBIE MASTRIANO: So I would like to make a comment on that… DOUG MASTRIANO: Please. REBBIE MASTRIANO: Real quick. DOUG MASTRIANO: Thank you. REBBIE MASTRIANO: No. I’m just going to say, as a family, we so much love Israel. In fact, I’m going to say we probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do. I have to say that because. And the reason why I say that is because I’ve given and we’ve given for, I would say, at least ten years to outreach to Israel and Jerusalem. We have, I have visited Israel, we saved for five years. We’re just an average family. We’re not wealthy, wealthy people. We saved four for five years to make a trip because that it was that important for us to educate our son on loving other cultures and understanding different backgrounds. And so we actually took him there in high school as homeschool families. We felt that was very important and hence why we saved for five years, um, Doug has actually been there more than once. We are we are extremely pro-Israel, pro Jewish community. And the issue that you’re speaking of has to do with the hypocrisy of one individual, like like we homeschool. Okay. I understand not everyone can homeschool, but I would like for to provide as much of an opportunity for Pennsylvanians to choose that if it’s possible, if Doug was in a position to do something. What we see is that somebody that is able to have the money to go to a expensive private school doesn’t want others to have that same ability. DOUG MASTRIANO: You know, so and this is the last word here. We’re going to wrap it up. So, you know, the allegations from the left, you know, you know, white supremacist, anti-Semitic, you know, homophobe. I’m, one of the Democrats put together a list. And now, you know, the allegation of these eight different folks, some folks I didn’t know exist, I’m like, are you ser? So I tend not to, you know, it says in Proverbs from your holy book, answer. If King Solomon said answer not a full on is following. And so I tend not to answer, you know, stupid questions, but but since you are from Israel, I am not calling you a fool. You that my opponent, though, is trying to hide behind something that doesn’t exist.

Watch above via Jacob Kornbluh.

