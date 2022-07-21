WATCH: Four-Year-Old Child Fires Gun at Police Outside Utah McDonald’s

A four-year-old child in Utah fired a gun at police while his father was apprehended outside a McDonald’s, according to police body camera footage.

The footage of the Feb. 21 incident, which was released by police this week, shows the father being pulled out of his car and being taken to the ground by police when an officer shouted, “Gun, gun, gun!” As police was cuffing the father, the four-year-old son fired the gun. No one was shot.

“Drop the gun!” shouted an officer. Police saw that there were two kids in the card, the four-year-old and a three-year-old. The four-year-old “told police that he picked up the gun because ‘he wanted his daddy back,’” reported ABC’s Salt Lake City affiliate, KTVX, citing charging records.

“The children can be heard crying after the incident as officers ushered them out of the car and away from the scene,” according to KTVX.

The father allegedly threatened the drive-thru with his firearm. He was charged with aggravated assault, child abuse and interfering with an arresting officer.

