WATCH: Fox’s Bret Baier Asks FBI Chief Wray Flat-Out ‘Why Is Investigation Into Hunter Biden Laptop Taking So Long?’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier cut to the chase when he flat-out asked FBI Director Christopher Wray, “Why is this investigation on the Hunter Biden laptop taking so long?”

On Tuesday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Special Report, Baier kicked off the hour with his exclusive and extensive 20-minute interview with the FBI chief. The anchor wasted little time getting down to business, peppering Wray with questions about the Hunter Biden laptop investigation in the opening minutes of the interview:

BRET BAIER: Well, let’s start with the laptop. The FBI has had access to this laptop for more than three years. Why is this investigation on the Hunter Biden laptop taking so long?

CHRISTOPHER WRAY: Well, the investigation is being led, as you may know, by a U.S. attorney appointed in the last administration out of Delaware. And the FBI is actively supporting and working with that U.S. attorney on that investigation.

BRET BAIER: But the whistleblowers are telling these lawmakers that there was an internal effort to shut down the investigation from the beginning. Have you found that?

CHRISTOPHER WRAY: I have not found anything like that.

BRET BAIER: All right. So let’s talk about the FBI and what you told big tech, or some agents did, about the authenticity and provenance of Hunter Biden’s laptop. What about that from an FBI perspective?

CHRISTOPHER WRAY: The FBI does not, it is not in the business of functioning as the truth police.

BRET BAIER: Understood.

CHRISTOPHER WRAY: We don’t tell social media companies to censor anything.

BRET BAIER: Well, or the Twitter files suggest something different. I mean, there was an FBI request numerous times. Taibbi puts it out. FBI San Francisco request to ban certain accounts. Twitter personnel in this case went on to look for reasons to suspend all four accounts that the FBI wanted to ban or suspend. Was, is it appropriate to flag social media accounts for on Twitter or elsewhere due to politics or government policies when it comes to COVID? Is it appropriate in any way? You’re saying it doesn’t happen, but there’s evidence that it had.

CHRISTOPHER WRAY: We don’t tell social media companies to ban accounts.

BRET BAIER: But you suggest.

CHRISTOPHER WRAY: Well, what we do is tell social media companies about information that we have about foreign disinformation campaigns by foreign actors, by foreign intelligence services. And those companies then make decisions about what, if anything, they want to do about it.

BRET BAIER: Last thing about the Hunter Biden laptop. There was concern about the authenticity. And even Vice President Biden on the debate stage referenced this letter from former intel officials.

JOE BIDEN (DEBATE CLIP): There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what this, he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant.

BRET BAIER: But it turns out it wasn’t.

CHRISTOPHER WRAY: I can’t speak to what former officials of the intelligence community may or may not have said. I can only speak to what we do. And unfortunately, as you would expect, if we’re going to do this investigation in the right way, that means I can’t talk about the specifics of that investigation other than to assure everyone that I expect our people to tackle this investigation the way that I expect them to tackle every investigation, which is to follow the facts wherever they lead. No matter who likes it, there’s always somebody who doesn’t like it.