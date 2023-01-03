WATCH: Fox’s Steve Doocy Tells GOP Rep. He’s Heard Trump Is In Mix to Be Speaker Amid Revolt — And Doesn’t Get Shot Down

Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy reported members of the House Freedom Caucus told him Donald Trump is in the mix to be speaker of the House — and current caucus Chairman Rep. Scott Perry did not shoot him down.

The big political story this week is McCarthy’s tumultuous bid to become speaker amid a revolt from House conservatives, a story which culminates at noon on Tuesday when the session begins — and so does the voting.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Doocy spent the morning reporting that members of the revolting caucus have told him Trump is one of two names of people they’d like to see instead of current House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the other being Rep. Steve Scalise.

And when Doocy floated those sources to Rep. Perry, he got what could be seen as a confirmation — or at least a conspicuous non-denial:

STEVE DOOCY: I’ve heard that expression. So, Congressman, I’ve heard from people in the House Freedom Caucus that they like the two names out there, Steve Scalise and Donald Trump. REP. SCOTT PERRY: Well, I’m sure we do like it, but I don’t think they’re the right people for speaker. They may be, but we should have a conversation. But here we are, at this very moment, because the one guy that could make all the difference refuses to make any of these changes. STEVE DOOCY: So even though all that stuff you have said, you just said, is it a possibility you could still vote for Kevin McCarthy today? A little after noon? REP. SCOTT PERRY: Absolutely. Let’s sit down and talk.

Doocy mentioned the Trump nugget at least twice more during the broadcast, saying “Stay tuned because Kevin McCarthy does have a majority of a majority. But the House Freedom Caucus, they’re talking about Steve Scalise and Donald Trump. So stay tuned,” and noting “You do not have to be a sitting congressman to be the speaker of the House.”

Fox’s Chad Pergram threw a bit of cold water on the idea when Fox Business Network’s Neil Cavuto brought up a Trump speakership later in the day, telling him “Well, it’s interesting that you mention Donald Trump because you don’t have to be a member to be the speaker of the House. Now, that has never happened before. It is possible, but right now, there is no way that Donald Trump, if Kevin McCarthy can’t get an outright majority of the House, Donald Trump is not going to have, you know, many votes at all.”

Watch above via Fox & Friends.

