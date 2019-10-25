WATCH: Full Video of Apparent Mitch McConnell Snub at Elijah Cummings Memorial

Video of a sour-faced Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell apparently being snubbed for a handshake at a memorial for late Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings has gone viral, but a longer look at the video casts doubt on the completeness of the snub.

Rep. Cummings passed away last week at the age of 68 due to longstanding health issues and was lauded by colleagues from across the political spectrum. On Thursday, lawmakers and others paid their respect to Rep. Cummings as his body lay in state in the U.S. Capitol.

One moment from that memorial has gone viral, as a man who has been identified as Bobby Rankin — one of the pallbearers for Rep. Cummings’ funeral — hugs or shakes hands with several lawmakers, but appears to snub McConnell.

The video — tweeted by a user named Moni jay with the username @akajd31 — has racked up nearly 2 million views on Twitter.

But a longer look at the video leaves open the possibility that Mr. Rankin did acknowledge Mr. McConnell in some way. After Rankin hugs Rep. James Clyburn shakes hands with Reps. Steny Hoyer and Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, he skips over McConnell to shake hands with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The camera then changes angles, and after Rankin is finished talking to Pelosi, he turns back in McConnell’s direction. His hands can’t be seen, but it’s possible he gave McConnell a quick handshake then, and then appears to give a thumbs-up to someone behind McConnell before moving on.

A few seconds later, Speaker Pelosi can be seen explaining something to McConnell.

Watch the clip above and decide for yourself, via The Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]