WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Dissolving Disney’s Special District

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Friday signed into law a bill that dissolves the self-governance afforded to Walt Disney World around its theme parks in the state, following the corporation getting involved in advocacy surrounding the Parental Rights in Education bill after employee protests.

“I would have signed this bill three years ago if it had come to my desk,” said DeSantis at the bill signing, where he was surrounded by children, teens, and parents decked out in anti-CRT t-shirts.

DeSantis also signed a bill about “big tech” censorship.

The Republican-controlled Florida legislature made the decision to strip Disney of its special district status following the company getting involved in political, culture war activism in the state, something it has assiduously avoided for decades and still does not do in other countries regardless of the nature of politics there. That’s a point that DeSantis made during his remarks at Friday’s signing of HB3C.

“For whatever reason, Disney got on that bandwagon, they demagogued that bill, they lied about it,” he said. “But I was also saying, you know, I think it’s interesting you’re getting involved in Florida, protecting kindergarteners from going to school without having transgender ideology in their curriculum, but you don’t say anything about the communist party of China, with all the atrocities they’re committing, and you’re making a fortune with them. You don’t say anything about other countries and their practices.”

DeSantis said it was “fine” nevertheless, and did not deter them from passing the bill. But then “incredibly, they say we are going to work to repeal Parents’ Rights in Florida.”

“I’m just thinking to myself, you’re a corporation based in Burbank, California, and you’re going to marshal your economic might to attack the parents of my state? We view that as a provocation and we’re going to fight back against that,” he said.

The dissolution of Disney’s special district will have a significant impact in the state, Mediaite’s Sarah Rumpf argued this week.

Watch the clip above, via WKMG News 6 in Orlando.

