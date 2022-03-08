WATCH: Hillary Clinton Laughs Out Loud When Asked if She’d Run for President Again

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton let out a telling laugh when Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski asked if she’d be “open” to running for the presidency again.

Brzezinski scored an interview with Secretary Clinton about winning the first-ever Forbes International Women’s Day Lifetime Achievement Award, and that interview aired on Tuesday morning’s edition of Morning Joe.

After a long discussion of the situation in Ukraine, Brzezinski asked Clinton “What’s your call to action” on this International Women’s Day?

“Everything that we can think of that we would want for ourselves or our daughters or our granddaughters is something that we should be focused on celebrating and renewing our efforts to achieve on this International Women’s Day,” Secretary Clinton said, adding that she’s “excited because there’s a whole new generation of women who are demonstrating that they’re determined to make the most of their own lives, to make contributions to others, to make a difference.”

Then, Brzezinski asked the $64,000.00 question, not adjusted for inflation:

BRZEZINSKI: Are you open to running for president again? SECRETARY CLINTON: (LAUGHTER). BRZEZINSKI: Oh, come on! Just — long runway! SECRETARY CLINTON: No, but I (laughs) Well, no. But I am certainly going to be active in supporting women running for office and other candidates who I think should be reelected or elected, both women and men, because I think, you know, there’s a big debate going on, as you know, so well, Mika, in our country, but in other countries as well, about the future of democracy, of economic opportunity, of climate change, of health and other important issues. So I will stay active in all of those debates. BRZEZINSKI: We need you, Madam Secretary, I thank you. It’s valuable to have your insight at a time like this.

Watch above via MSNBC.

