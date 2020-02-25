WATCH: Hillary Clinton Laughs When Reporter Asks Are Democrats ‘Really Going to Nominate a Socialist?’

Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential popular vote winner Hillary Clinton let out a long laugh when a reporter asked her “Do you think the Democrats are really going to nominate a socialist to be their presidential candidate?”, a reference to Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

In Berlin, Secretary Clinton appeared Tuesday at a press conference to promote the upcoming Hulu docuseries Hillary, where she took questions about the film, her life and legacy, and of course, current politics.

While she didn’t explicitly weigh in on the Democratic primary race, Hillary offered a subtle clue about her feelings when she listened to a question from Stephen Schaefer of The Boston Herald.

Schaefer began by asking Clinton a broad question about her mood after looking back on her life for the series, then quickly added “Do you think the Democrats are really going to nominate a socialist to be their presidential candidate?”

Secretary Clinton let out a long laugh before launching into her answer to Schaefer’s first question. Senator Sanders is a self-described “Democratic socialist.”

When Clinton returned to the subject of the election, she said “I’m going to wait and see who we nominate, I will support the nominee, and it won’t surprise you to hear me say that I think that it’s imperative that we retire the incumbent.”

Clinton’s publicity tour for the series has already included several brutal shots at Sanders, and those of his supporters who have participated in abusive behavior. She also took Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s side when Sanders accused Warren of lying about what he said during a private meeting they’d had.

Watch the clip above via News Update Live.

